2-MIN READ

Karnataka Man Fulfills Late Wife's Dream of Owning a Bungalow by Installing Her Life-size Statue

Image credits: News18 / Special arrangement.

Image credits: News18 / Special arrangement.

Decked in a pink saree and gold jewellery, Madhavi sat atop a sofa, with a smile on her face. Her smile, however, never wore off and the guests in attendance were left speechless upon seeing her.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 11, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
A Karnataka man recently hosted a housewarming ceremony in his newly-constructed home. Among the many near and dear ones who graced the occasion was the statue of Srinivas Murthy's wife. Decked in a pink saree and gold jewellery, Madhavi sat atop a sofa, with a smile on her face. Her smile, however, never wore off and the guests in attendance were left speechless upon seeing her.

Three years ago, Madhavi was travelling along with her daughters to Tirupati when their driver tried to avoid a speeding truck on Kolar highway but ended up rear-ending into the vehicle instead.

Madhavi, who was seated in the passenger seat, passed away in the accident while the daughters escaped with minor injuries, The News Minute reported.

Madhavi statue

Image credit: News18 / Special arrangement

It was then that 57-year-old Murthy, a businessman from Koppal in Karnataka, who decided to fulfil his late wife's dream of owning a bungalow. According to the TNM report, Murthy approached over 25 architects but none had ideas that made the construction of the house special for his wife Madhavi.

Eventually, Murthy ended up meeting Mahesh Rangannadavaru, an architect, who suggested the businessman install a life-size statue of his wife in the living room of their new house.

Srinivas Murthy and statue of wife Madhavi

Image credit: News18 / Special arrangement

The idea clicked and Murthy approached popular toymakers Gombe Mane on the advice of the architect and life-size silicone statue of Madhavi was constructed upon order.

The photos from the ceremony, which were shared by journalist Paul Oommen, went viral on Twitter leaving netizens shocked and in awe.

"What an amazing originality. Whoever made this did a far better job than tussauds," reacted one user to the photos.

"That Man is feeling from inside the pain when his wife is no more but just for his happiness, a wax statue was made like that to show that she's there with him & her family. Really Touching," wrote another.

"Heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Hard to tell it’s a statue though!"

"This warmed my heart."

As for Murthy, he's happy that his late wife resides in her dream bungalow and her statue reminds him of her presence after her death.

