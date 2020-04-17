Karnataka Man Moves to Treehouse with Family to Ensure Social Distancing

A Karnataka-based man has made a treehouse in his native place in Puttur to ensure that he and his family are socially distanced from other people in view of the coronavirus. The tree hut is made in a jungle and has a ladder put in front of it for access.

The man, identified as Vivek Alva, and his family has been staying there for a week. According to in Times Now, the family put up the temporary accommodation around eight kilometres away from their house. The report adds that the tree has been decorated by a variety of plants and drawings that have been made by his children.

In an interview, Alva said, “Tree hut helps in social distancing. I have been living here for seven days. Nobody comes here. I have no problems here. Those who are living in homes, stay indoors. Don't come outside. It's dangerous”.

Till now, in India, the number of positive cases have crossed the 13,000-mark while the death toll surged to 437. Of these, 11,201 are active cases and 1,748 are cured.