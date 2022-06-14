Karnataka Man Quits IT Job To Open Donkey Milk Farm, Gets Orders Worth Rs 17 Lakh

How many times have we been pushed to the wall by our hectic work schedule or unhealthy working environment? And just count the number of times you thought of quitting and starting something of your own? Well, most of us have been there but the reality is that a vast majority of us continue to work.

However, there are a select few who break free from the corporate shackles and indeed self-employ themselves in a venture that gives them a better livelihood. 42-year-old Srinivas Gowda from Karnataka is one of them and he has chosen the most unconventional venture ever.

Gowda has opened a donkey farm at a village in Dakshina Kannada district, the first of its kind in Karnataka and the second in the country after one in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The farm was started recently on June 8.

A BA graduate, Gowda was previously employed in a software firm until 2020 when he quit and started Isiri farms on a plot of about 2.3 acres in Ira village. He initially started with good breeding. The farm already has bunnies and Kadaknath chickens, in addition to goats. And now, donkeys are the latest addition. According to Gowda, the donkey farm will begin with 20 donkeys.

He claims that the number of donkey species is falling since dhobis are no longer using them following the arrival of laundry machines and other technology. When the idea of a donkey farm was first floated, Gowda stated numerous people were unconvinced. However, he maintains that the milk of a donkey is delectable, pricey, and medicinal.

People will be able to buy donkey’s milk in packets, according to Gowda. According to him, a 30ml milk packet will cost Rs 150 and will be available at malls, shops, and supermarkets. It is worth mentioning that according to Gowda, he has already received orders worth Rs 17 lakhs.

