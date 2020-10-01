Karnataka Man Rescues Pet Dog from Being Swallowed by 20-foot-long Python

A Karnataka activist in Byndoor had a tough battle rescuing his dog from being constricted by a 20-foot-long python.

Ravi Shetty, president of Karnataka Karmika Vedike had returned from Bangalore to his farm house in Golihole village, when he heard the painful cry of his pet dog, reports Times of India.

When he rushed to his dog, it was being coiled by the massive python, which weighed about 50 kg and constricted the pet to swallow it.

Springing to actions, he tried to save the dog, which he described was "not an easy task".

Unable to rescue the dog by himself, as neighbours were too scared to intervene, Shetty decided to call his friend for help.

The friend from the forest department hurried to the spot and it took the duo almost 80 minutes to uncoil the python, save the dog and rescue the python.

The snake was reportedly released in a nearby forest later.

In another recent incident, the Forest Department rescued a massive python from the Sihari village of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The python had apparently swallowed a large goat and was unable to move.

The python had wandered into the village and had swallowed a large prey, rendering it incapable of moving. This alarmed the villagers who then informed the authorities. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, said "Our team reached the spot immediately after getting information that a python was found in Sihari village of the Rampur district. The team rescued it and released it in the nearby forest."

The snake was caught and then released into the forest. The villagers were also told to not panic.

Large pythons such as these have been spotted frequently in various districts of Uttar Pradesh lately.