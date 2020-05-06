BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Karnataka Man Returning from Liquor Store Bites Snake into Pieces for Crossing His Path

The man, named Kumar, had just bought a few bottles of alcohol from a liquor shop on Tuesday and was riding away when he ran over the snake.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, a man from Kolar in Karnataka bit a snake into pieces when it crossed his path as he was riding away on a bike. A video of this incident has now gone viral on social media.

The man, named Kumar, had just bought a few bottles of alcohol from a liquor shop on Tuesday and was riding away when he ran over the snake. He then picked the snake up and wrapped it around his neck and rode in that condition for a while.

Liquor shops have been allowed to remain open in states around India as the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown kicked in from May 4. Stores in all zones, barring the containment zones, will be allowed to stay open.

After riding for a bit, Kumar stops abruptly, takes the snake and starts biting it even as others around him watched, equally bewildered and confused as you probably are. Several stopped in their tracks to film the man as well.

He can also be heard yelling "how dare you come into my path?" in the videos that have gone viral.

Times of India reports that the man had no idea that the snake he just bit was venomous. Cops did arrive to break up the chaos but by then the snake had died. The man also refused to visit a doctor after the incident and was confident that nothing would happen to him.

