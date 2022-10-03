Karnataka Man Smashes 42 Coconuts on Heads With Nunchaku in a Minute, Sets World Record

In a recent inclusion to the book of Guinness World Records, a man from Karnataka’s Mudur decisively won the world record title for smashing the maximum number of coconuts on people’s heads with a nunchaku in a minute. The weapon in question—a nunchaku— is widely used in martial arts training and resembles a pair of chain sticks bound together by a short metal chain. The record-winning performance, posted by the official handle of the Guinness World Record on Twitter has taken netizens by storm. It has already garnered more than 5000 views on the micro-blogging site at the time of filing this report.

The caption of the video read, “New record: Most coconuts on heads smashed with a nunchaku in one minute – 42 by KV Saidalavi (India). He starts slow, but once he gets going there is no stopping.” Take a look at the video here.

New record: Most coconuts on heads smashed with a nunchaku in one minute – 42 by KV Saidalavi (India) 🥥 He starts slow, but once he gets going there is no stopping 💪 pic.twitter.com/IRmlLtxLPl — #GWR2023 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 1, 2022

The record-holder, KV Saidalavi from Karnataka’s Mudur district, seemed to be an absolute expert at wielding the martial arts weapon. In the video, a circle of men can be seen posing with coconuts on their heads as Saidalavi vigorously breaks them at a record-breaking speed, without stopping for a moment. He built momentum as he could be seen starting off slow–but gained confidence as he successfully smashed one coconut after the other.

It is worth mentioning that the impact of the coconuts breaking on the people’s heads didn’t hurt or injure them. The seated men could be quickly seen replacing a broken coconut with a new one as soon as possible. The coconuts used during the attempt for the world record were later distributed for eating, while several pieces of the fruit were used to make coconut oil.

Netizens expressed their shock at Saidalavi’s expertise with the nunchakus as he deftly manoeuvred them with his skills and smashed the coconuts. One Twitter user wrote,” This is nuts! Coconuts! Bravo to the volunteers.” A second user commented, “He is like a human production line!”

