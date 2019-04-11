LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 11, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Karnataka Housing minister MTB Nagaraj visited Katigenahalli village in Hoskote, and in a bid to 'sway' voters, broke into a 'naagin dance' to convince voters to pick him.
The first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins today. Before the polling starts, though, candidates are trying to voters to get their vote.

While the usual way to garner votes may include crowd-pleasing tactics, like offering them goodies in return or SOPs, turns out, some candidates go a different route to garner votes. Something quirky, something unusual is usually what helps in grabbing attention, and that's exactly the route this particular Karnataka Minister seemed to be taking.

Karnataka Housing minister MTB Nagaraj visited Katigenahalli village in Hoskote, and in a bid to 'sway' voters, broke into a 'naagin dance' to convince voters to pick him.

Nagraj, whose name means 'King Cobra', decided to capitalize very literally on his name.

And this isn't just a fit on the moment - the Minister came prepared with his own music: a live band. The band which was following the minister's convoy played the song from the 1954 movie 'Nagin.' As the tune started, Nagraj, started to dance to it.

A video of the clip posted on ANI soon started to go viral.




Nagraj wasn't alone in his dance though. His supporters joined in the dance as it picked up pace.

This is not the first time that the minister has displayed his dance skills in public. He has done it during religious events as well, reports NDTV.

Nagraj was campaigning for Congress candidate and former union minister Veerappa Moily, who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Karnataka goes to the polls in Phase II and III of the elections, on April 18 and April 23 respectively.
