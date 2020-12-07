Karnataka Newlyweds Skip Honeymoon and Clear Over 600 Kg Trash from Beach Instead

For Anudeep Hegde and Minusha Kanchan, the week after their wedding turned out to be more than what they expected. The duo, who were planning their honeymoon destination while spending time at Anudeep’s hometown at Baindur in Karnataka after their wedding on November 18, often used to visit the Someshwara beach to spend time together and take in the beach view.

During one of those discussions, the couple used to rue the fact that the beach had become a dumping ground for people, with alcohol bottles, slippers and other waste items strewn all over the sand. So, while the couple was yet to decide whether to head towards Lakshadweep or Himachal Pradesh, Anudeep said he suggested that they help to clean the beach up. And she agreed just like that, a report in The News Minute said.

Anudeep, who is a digital marketing professional had taken part in beach clean up initiatives before and was very passionate about keeping beaches clean. The couple, once they agreed to do it, went and bought the basic requirements for a cleaning drive- they bought gloves, garbage bin bags and got down to cleaning the area. The couple says they had managed to dispose off over 600 kilos of waste from the beachside between November 27 and December 5.

Can two person make a difference? Got married two weeks back & with my wife have decided to clean up this beach before we celebrate honeymoon. 40% have been cleared . Few more days to go. A much satisfying experience so far. #saveourfuture@thebetterindia @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/lo1ZJS3Oin — Anudeep Hegde (@anu_hegde16) December 1, 2020

Anudeep said that despite it just being the two of them, the couple did not lose heart and continued non-stop with cleaning the shore. Some locals often enquired but then around December 4-5, more than a dozen youngsters came down and started helping the duo in cleaning up. The couple says almost 805 of the beach has been cleaned up by now and the rest they can do within a week.

The couple said that even though they did not even put up photos on social media or anywhere, the locals came to aid them in their mission and have been helping since. The garbage they collected is being taken away by local panchayat workers.

Now, after the drive has gained momentum and a lot of support, Anudeep says they wish to keep the enthusiasm going and will continue to clear up trash from the shore. He blames the rains as that is when the waste from drainage that flows out to the river and then moves out to the sea is flushed out on the beach. Add to it the amount of trash people dump on top of it, the garbage keep multiplying, thus making the entire stretch dirty.

The couple also wishes to increase awareness about biological and marine conservation and thus expects to continue with the cleaning drive.

One of the largest beach restoration and clean up drive was initiated by Mumbai based lawyer and activist Afroz Shah back in 2016-17who helped clean up the Versova beach along with his team of volunteers.