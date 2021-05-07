Karnataka Nursing Team Flying to Delhi to Fight Covid-19 Get Applause from Airline Staff: Watch

There’s no denying the fact that the efforts of doctors, nurses and other medical support staff is giving us the hope needed to get over the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. They have worked long hours in difficult conditions and infection risks, saving the lives of thousands of patients. In a bid to laud their services for the control of this deadly pandemic, an airlines company decided to pay a special tribute to the members of the nursing team who were flying from Mangalore and Manipal to Delhi, to help in different hospitals.

The team at Indigo Airlines stood and received this team of nursing staff with applause as they walked towards their flight. Many Twitter user including PayTM chief, Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared a video of this gesture by airline staff on his timeline. The video has gone viral garnering over 2 lakh views and evoked many reactions from the Twitterati’s.

Check out the video-

Nursing team from Mangalore and manipal on the way to Delhi to help different hospital. Honoured by Indigo @ Mangalore Airport. (Src: @rohithbhat ) 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QraeIXgK0m — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 4, 2021

Many users appreciated this gesture and the work of medical staff in this difficult time. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Felt emotional. lump in the throat. no less than our soldiers leaving their homes to go to the war front. These are young men and women. "

Check out some of the other reactions.

As an ex Manipalite, nothing makes you feel more proud . Way to go boys 👏🏼— Saurabh Khandelwal (@saurabhkhandel) May 4, 2021

Proud of my fellow Mangaloreans (including my six family members who are doctors) for working day and night to save the lives of our beloved people who are gasping for life!— calmali camotim. (@agnesian06) May 5, 2021

Appreciate the spunk in their steps, wish you all the strength in the world to save lives that matter.stay safe.— PC (@PC1946) May 5, 2021

Goosebumps. 🙏🙏— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) May 5, 2021

The entire country has been hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus in the country. While we managed to limit the effects of the first wave of COVID-19 infection, the second wave has been rather tough to manage. We are witnessing the biggest surge in numbers with each passing day, India today reported over 4.14 lakh cases which is the highest to date. Over 3900 people succumbed to this virus in the past 24 hours. To control the spread of the virus, many parts of the country have gone into partial or full lockdowns. Despite these tough working condition our doctors and medical staff are giving their best to save lives and we can’t thank them enough.

