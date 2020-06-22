Karnataka Professor Develops 'Theertha Dispenser' for Temples to Ensure Social Distancing

The coronavirus pandemic across the world has made people adapt to unexpected changes in their lives to maintain social distancing and decrease human contact. In one such change, a professor from Nitte in Karnataka has developed a touchless 'theertha dispenser' for temples.

The Mangaluru-based professor, Santosh, teaches in the Department of Information Science and Engineering, NMAMIT. “One needs to just place a hand near the dispenser output and the device will automatically sense the palm and dispense theertha. Easy installation, easy refill, low maintenance cost and low power consumption are its added advantages,” Santosh was quoted as saying by the Deccan Herald. The innovative machine ensures social distancing in the temples.

Santosh said that easy installation, refill and low maintenance cost, among other things are the advantages of the dispenser. "It cost me Rs 2,700 to develop the machine," he was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Karnataka:A Mangaluru-based assistant professor,Santhosh, develops a touchless ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples; says, "When a devotee places their palm under the dispenser, it automatically releases a certain amount of the holy water. It cost me Rs 2,700 to develop the machine." pic.twitter.com/pCrc3azR0k — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020





The device was inaugurated at the Mahaganapathi Temple of Nitte campus by NMAMIT principal Dr Niranjan Chiplunkar.

In Madhya Pradesh last week, a temple installed sensor bell which can be rung without touching it. The bell which was installed in the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple, was developed by Nehru Khan and works on proximity sensor (able to detect presence of nearby objects without physical contact).