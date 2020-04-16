BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Researchers Convert Old Refrigerator into 'Disinfection Chamber' to Fight Coronavirus

Straight out of science fiction novels | Image credit: ANI

Straight out of science fiction novels | Image credit: ANI

Named 'Zero COV', the device can remove 99.9 percent of microorganisms from surfaces.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
Share this:

With all of India dedicating itself to fighting the coronavirus crisis, a group of researchers from Karnatsy have managed to convert an old refrigerator into a complete "disinfection chamber".

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus which had already infected over 10,000 Indians, researchers Dr Arun M Isloor, head of Chemistry Department, National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal and scholar Syed Ibrahim have developed the device which can successfully disinfect anything kept inside it.

Isloor told ANI that they have named the device "Zero COV" and that it is effective in killing 99.9 percent of any microorganisms that may be present on the surface of an object.

Isloor also added that the fridge can be used to disinfect anything including edible items like vegetables and fruits and also non-edible items like books, currency notes, envelopes and more.

"Switching on the chamber for 15 minutes ensures 99.9 percent destruction of microorganisms present in the surface of the items," Dr Isloor told ANI.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, Indian scientists, doctors and researchers have come up with several innovative measures to counter coronavirus. From apps to monitor quarantine violations to novel testing devices, the scientific community in India is leaving no stones unturned to fight the deadly virus which has already claimed over 350 lives.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres