Karnataka Residents Burst Firecrackers to Celebrate the Reopening of Liquor Shops

Liquor stores in states across India are reopening from May 4 as the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown kicks in. After more than a month of liquor shops remaining shut, Indians are rejoicing and celebrating the fact that they can drink booze again. And they're bursting crackers to show how excited they are.

According to government orders, liquor stores are now going to remain open in orange, green and red zones (barring the containment zones) and only in standalone shops which have been allowed to operate till 7pm after which people cannot step out for non-essential commodities. Stores have also been asked to ensure their customers practice social distancing and maintain a gap of 2 metres between each other.

Photos and videos of people flocking to alcohol stories and queuing up outside the shops from the wee hours of the morning have been flooding social media. In most areas, people seem to have forgotten all about social distancing and the dangers of gathering in a public place. There have also been reports of violence in some parts of Delhi which required police interference as people failed to abide by social distancing norms.

In a few videos by News18, some people in Kolar, a small town in Karnataka, were spotted bursting crackers outside wine shops as well. The fact that we're in the middle of a nationwide lockdown seems to be lost on them. One man, who was seen with crackers in his hands, told a News18 reporter that he was thrilled because he could buy alcohol again, and hence wanted to celebrate.