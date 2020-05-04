BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Residents Burst Firecrackers to Celebrate the Reopening of Liquor Shops

Karnataka Residents Burst Firecrackers to Celebrate the Reopening of Liquor Shops

In a few videos by News18, some people in Kolar, a small town in Karnataka, were spotted bursting crackers outside wine shops as well.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
Share this:

Liquor stores in states across India are reopening from May 4 as the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown kicks in. After more than a month of liquor shops remaining shut, Indians are rejoicing and celebrating the fact that they can drink booze again. And they're bursting crackers to show how excited they are.

According to government orders, liquor stores are now going to remain open in orange, green and red zones (barring the containment zones) and only in standalone shops which have been allowed to operate till 7pm after which people cannot step out for non-essential commodities. Stores have also been asked to ensure their customers practice social distancing and maintain a gap of 2 metres between each other.

Photos and videos of people flocking to alcohol stories and queuing up outside the shops from the wee hours of the morning have been flooding social media. In most areas, people seem to have forgotten all about social distancing and the dangers of gathering in a public place. There have also been reports of violence in some parts of Delhi which required police interference as people failed to abide by social distancing norms.

In a few videos by News18, some people in Kolar, a small town in Karnataka, were spotted bursting crackers outside wine shops as well. The fact that we're in the middle of a nationwide lockdown seems to be lost on them. One man, who was seen with crackers in his hands, told a News18 reporter that he was thrilled because he could buy alcohol again, and hence wanted to celebrate.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres