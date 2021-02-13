Karnataka Minister Meets Student Who Tried to Take His Life after School Humiliated Him for Fee

Karnataka’s Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar on Thursday met a 17-year-old student who tried to end his life after he was allegedly humiliated by the school authorities for failing to pay his fees. The minister visited the home of the teenager who studies at a school located in Bengaluru’s Somasundara Palya, HSR Layout and told him that it is important to have the courage to face any adversity. He asked the boy if the thought of his family members crossed the latter’s mind before taking this step.

As reported by The Times of India, Education Minister Kumar also gave him the example of a migrant worker’s son Mahesh who scored 616/625 in SSLC examination in 2020. He informed the student that many people came forward to help Mahesh and that he also should not lose heart during adversities.

Apart from guiding the disheartened student, the minister is also taking the school to task for their behaviour towards the class 10 student. The report says that action has been taken against section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, Karnataka Education Act and Section 188 of the IPC. The education department has asked the school to submit an explanation in the matter and the notice also seeks a reason why it should not withdraw recognition given to the school.

Apart from being allegedly scolded in front of his classmates, the student was also not allowed to write his school exams. Disappointed with what had happened at school, he had tried to hang himself on Tuesday, February 9.

Meanwhile, the parents of the student have also blamed the police. They have alleged that when they tried to register the complaint, the police failed to take any action against the school authorities.

This is not the first time that the minister has tried to encourage students. Last year, he visited Mahesh’s house and offered him help. He had said that the education department would offer Mahesh the required support for further studies, reported The Week.