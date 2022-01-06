Karnataka Students Prove Bamboo Can Replace Steel as Building Material for Homes

There is no dearth of creative brains in the country and these three students from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru have proved it. In a bid to create eco-friendly and low-cost homes, students have shown how bamboo can replace steel to build the same. The students formed a spherical shell from bamboo that they first converted into a mesh. It was then used to create slabs that would be used in the construction of buildings. According to the students, laboratory tests found the slabs to be able to sustain a weight of 700 kg. Nishanth, Mahindra Halamandage and Karthik MP from the civil engineering department came up with this brilliantly innovative use of locally available bamboo in place of steel. The fact that 2.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide are released into the air to produce one ton of steel makes the method environment-friendly as well, The Indian Express quoted Nishanth as saying.

Dr Umesha P K, under whose guidance the three students undertook the innovative project, said, “The shell used is light, which makes it not just low-cost but also low-maintenance, weather-proof, economical, and resistant to corrosion.” Umesha also went on to say that the shell was resistant to earthquakes and that this invention would be a major boost to the cultivation of bamboo. This development can significantly reduce the composition of carbon dioxide in the air, leading to more sustainable development. Additionally, these bamboo slabs can also be utilised as covers for septic tanks, water tanks, and roofs for low-cost toilets, according to the students. The project has been recognised as the Best Invention of the Year 2021 by the Karnataka State Science and Technology Committee, and the college has filed for a patent for the invention. The increasing cost of construction material has been a growing problem for the middle class and using bamboo for a single-storey building can really prove to be economical.

