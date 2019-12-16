Karnataka Takes 35 Years to Build Mini-Forest in One Acre of Land
Sixty-year-old Navayashree Nagesh bought an acre of land on Shivmogga-Shikaripura highway in Karnataka and created a “mini-forest”.
People living in cities are surrounded by concrete and seldom get a chance to be in touch with nature but a man from Karnataka seems to have found a way.
The forest has 300 different varieties of plants and trees. “We humans have destroyed everything in nature. All forests and birds disappeared. So, I created this vana (forest) and dedicated it to Lord Shiva,” Nagesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He said he intends to buy more land and create forests to preserve birds and recharge groundwater. The piece of land cost around Rs 1 crore, the report added.
Nagesh’s son Dr Sharad hoped that the forest will attract birds of different species.
Before Nagesh, Jadav Payeng of Assam created a benchmark by planting a forest of around 550 hectares on a barren piece of land in the river island of Majuli in Assam. He planted tress for 35 years before finally achieving the feat.
Payeng, popularly known as the “forest man” of India, was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award.
