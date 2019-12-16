Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Takes 35 Years to Build Mini-Forest in One Acre of Land

Sixty-year-old Navayashree Nagesh bought an acre of land on Shivmogga-Shikaripura highway in Karnataka and created a "mini-forest".

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Karnataka Takes 35 Years to Build Mini-Forest in One Acre of Land


People living in cities are surrounded by concrete and seldom get a chance to be in touch with nature but a man from Karnataka seems to have found a way.

Sixty-year-old Navayashree Nagesh bought an acre of land on Shivmogga-Shikaripura highway in Karnataka and created a “mini-forest”.

The forest has 300 different varieties of plants and trees.  “We humans have destroyed everything in nature. All forests and birds disappeared. So, I created this vana (forest) and dedicated it to Lord Shiva,” Nagesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said he intends to buy more land and create forests to preserve birds and recharge groundwater. The piece of land cost around Rs 1 crore, the report added.

Nagesh’s son Dr Sharad hoped that the forest will attract birds of different species.

Before Nagesh, Jadav Payeng of Assam created a benchmark by planting a forest of around 550 hectares on a barren piece of land in the river island of Majuli in Assam. He planted tress for 35 years before finally achieving the feat.

Payeng, popularly known as the “forest man” of India, was conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
