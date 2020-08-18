Karnataka Teacher is Using Augmented Reality Tools to Give Science Lessons Online

With the coronavirus pandemic making online classes the new normal, a young teacher in a Karnataka village has been using Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality tools to make science classes more interesting for students from rural India.

Basavaraj Sungari, a teacher at the government primary school in Bhutaramanahatti in Belagavi taluk, has been experimenting with the new-age technologies to create 3D content during the lockdown, reports The Hindu.

Using the game developing app Arloopa, Sungari has been creating these videos in Kannada to give lessons in physics,chemistry and biology.

Two of his recently created videos have been a hit among the students. In one of his wildlife videos, Sungari had an 'elephant' in the class and then explained its features to the students. While he does so, the elephant was seen shaking its head and flapping its ears.

In the next video, a 3D video of the solar system, the teacher explained the concept of solar eclipse and different aspects of the universe through virtual sun, mood and earth.

Sungari looks forward to develop more of such low-cost interactive videos to make learning more affordable for the students.

However, he confessed that such virtual classes can never replace the fun and importance of conventional classroom learning. He has also sought some funds from local community leaders to arrange for smart phones for students, who otherwise misses out on online lessons.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally breached the 2 lakh-mark even as 1.2 lakh patients recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday.