Karnataka Teacher Quits After Being 'Told to Remove Hijab', Resignation Letter Goes Viral

An English professor in Karnataka resigned on February 16 after she was allegedly asked to remove her hijab before she could enter the college. NDTV reported that she cited “self-respect" as one of the reasons that she was resigning. Chandini, a lecturer at the Jain PU College in Tumakuru, expressed her reasons in a handwritten resignation letter which has gone viral on social media. In it, Chandini stated that she has been teaching in hijab in the college for three years. “Right to religion is Constitutional right which nobody could deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act," reads the letter. Chandini further told NDTV that in the last three years, she had not faced any issues while teaching in a hijab. The college principal, KT Manjunath, said that neither he nor anyone in the management had asked Chandini to remove her hijab.

Now a teacher resigns over the hijab row in Karnataka.Chandini, a teacher at Jain PU college in Tumkuru has resigned after she was asked not to wear Hijab in class. Says for 3 years she has been teaching with hijab & now she's not okay being denied her right. pic.twitter.com/zN4kvhNHjj — Ashrar Ali (@Jamhooriyat__) February 18, 2022

A video of Chandini expressing her views has also been going viral on Twitter.

This video is from Tumkur, Karnataka. An English teacher Chandini resigned from her post because she was asked to take off her hijab if she was to continue teaching at Jain PU college. She had been working there for three years. pic.twitter.com/UT5JZ2cLZN— Muad'Dib (@Maq_one) February 18, 2022

Chandini further told NDTV that she was told by the principal that she could not wear the hijab or any other religious symbol in the college. “This new decision is a hit to my self-respect. That’s why I have decided to resign," the report quoted her as saying. As per The Quint, Chandini has been a part-time lecturer at the Jain PU College for the last three years.

The Karnataka HC on Friday began hearing the hijab matter during which advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi said that the claim that government order discriminates against Muslim women has a communal basis, all of it is absolutely without any basis. He further said the state government is not interfering with the dress code on educational campuses, rather allowing the College Development Committee to decide on it.

