Karnataka Teenager Creates Electric Bike in Lockdown with Scrap from Father's Garage

A long holiday from schools is what marked the ominous year of 2020. While most of the students enjoyed the free holiday playing with friends or engaging in computer gaming during the lockdown, a 15-year-old boy made the best use of the holiday.

Prathamesha Sutara, a class 10 student from Nippani taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka created an electric bike all by himself during the pandemic. The vehicle can cover a distance of 40 kilometers once after charging the battery.

Prathamesha decided to do something creative during the pandemic lockdown and told his parents that he wants to build an electric bike. Prathamesha’s father Prakash Sutara, an electrician by profession, was happy because his son was being innovative and constructive. The family lent all possible support they could offer.

Prathamesha started collecting all sorts of scrap material which he could use to build the bike. Since his father is an electrician, he found most of the necessary materials from father’s garage. Later, he bought Lid Acid 48 voltage battery, 48 voltage motor and 750 watt motor and build electric rechargeable motor.

Speaking to News18, Sutara said, “Fuel prices are skyrocketing these days and common man cannot afford the current fuel price. I was sitting idle at home during lockdown and post lockdown too since schools were closed. So, I decided to do something on my own and I built electric bike with the help of my father.”

Sutara spent Rs 25,000 to make the bike which is quite economical compared to those electric vehicles available in the market.

“After charging the battery, it gives mileage of 40 kms. The maximum speed of the bike is 40 km per hour. Another specialty is that this bike has reverse gear,” Sutara explained.

Prakash Sutara is proud of his son and says, “I am really happy for my son as he used to free time for good job. Being an electrician, even I did not know much about electric bike mechanism. I have learnt from my son during his adventure and I am hopeful that one day he will do something bigger which will make us feel more proud.”