What is 'Atmanirbhar'? Karnataka, Telangana Residents Turn to Google After PM Modi's Address

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the ongoing phase three on lockdown. But while most Indians waited with bated breath for details on the fourth extension of the lockdown, the PM chose to speak instead about a new economic scheme called "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan".

But it looks like some Indians did not really understand what he meant. Or at least are struggling to do so.

In his speech, the PM announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the "Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" with the aim of aiding the country out of the coronavirus crisis bt making it self-reliant.

As per the PM, the amount was equal to 10 percent of India's GDP. "Starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you in detail about the package meant to drive towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'", he said.

While the address was heard by millions of Indians across platforms, some seemed to struggle with understanding the meaning of some of the Hindi words used by him in the address. Within an hour of the speech, searches on Google spiked with many Indians looking up the meaning of terms like "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant).

A look at Google trends suggests a spike in searches for the term in the last hour since Modi's speech at 8 pm. Among those searching, residents of Karnataka Telangana logged in the highest number of searches. Meaning many of the residents in the state seemingly had problems understanding what the PM meant.

States like Maharashtra and Gujarat followed with the third and fourth highest searches for "aatmanirbhar" respectively.

Not just Google, many even turned to the microblogging site Twitter for some immediate answers.

what is aatma nirbhar someone tell me pls — Andrea Wilson (@AndreaWilson97) May 12, 2020

Mr Ravi, what is that Aatma Nirbhar Bharat? Can you translate that to Kannada or English for those like me who don’t understand Hindi. — Single Idly (@SingleIdly) May 12, 2020

What is Aatma Nirbhar ? — preetam hegde (@preetamhegde) May 12, 2020

What is Aatma Nirbharata? Plz translate the speech for your fellow south Indian — Millennial (@Blmillennial) May 12, 2020