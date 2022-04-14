Karnataka Temple Recites Quran to Kick off Rathotsav in Generations-old Tradition

The Karnataka government has allowed the historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur to continue with its generations-old tradition of reciting verses from the Quran during Rathotsav. According to a report in The Indian Express, the annual ceremony which is held annually for two days, started on Wednesday. The temple authorities were given the nod to continue the tradition by the Karnataka state’s Endowment Department. The festival, which saw hundreds of people from across the state, was celebrated under tight security by the district police. As per the tradition, recital of verses from the Quran takes place to mark the beginning of the festival at the Belur temple.

A maulvi usually reads out the excerpts from the Quran in front of the chariot of Lord Chennakeshava. Despite some opposition, the state Endowment Department directed the temple administration to allow participation of any non-Hindu trader in the festival. It was learned that around 15 Muslim traders later set up their shops after the government’s nod.

Talking about the tradition, an official said that “since a long time, reading excerpts from the Quran has been the tradition that is followed.” He added that there was some confusion this year as temple authorities had issued a notice preventing Muslim traders from setting up stalls at the annual festival. He shared that the Endowment Department consulted various priests before allowing the temple to continue with the tradition.

The Rathotsav ceremony (car festival) is celebrated for two days at the Belur temple annually. As per tradition, lakhs of people throng the temple premises and witness the idol of Chennakeshava getting embellished with diamond and gold jewelleries gifted by the erstwhile kings of the Mysore kingdom.

