Karnataka to Open Plastic Waste Sculpture Museum in Bid to Sensitize About Ill-effects

Dealing with plastic waste in a quirky way, an organization in Karnataka has come with a fascinating idea of launching a plastic waste sculpture museum which will be set up near Bengaluru’s Nandi Hills. In a bid to spread awareness about the ill effects of plastic and sensitize people against it, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basvaraj Bommai along with Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rd Rajiv Kumar had launched a fellowship at the 12th CSR Leadership Summit this Friday, which aims at encouraging artists to make plastic sculptures.

“Our aim is to use arts to sensitize people about the ill effects of Plastic Waste and encourage other to take up similar initiatives for recycling of waste and protect our environment in any possible way,” said Apresh Mishra, founder of Hyphen, to IANS.

The launch of the fellowship that has been named ‘Kriti’, was attended by distinguished guests like Accel Partners’ Partner Prashant Prakash, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Additional chief secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh amongst others, and invites entries from young artists following which a panel will select the best twenty-five sculptures of all.

The panel will also mentor the sculptures for over a week to make huge life-sized sculptures made from plastic waste.The sculptures making the cut will be then given space at the unique plastic waste museum near the popular Bengaluru destination of Nandi Hills.

According to Mishra, the fellowship is being backed by Discovery Village and Wecare along with other partners and is first-of-its-kind. The Hyphen has in the past launched similar initiatives aimed at contributing to nation-building through the potential of the country’s youth.

The entries for the competition will be taken from December 10 till January 10 and subsequently, the winners will be announced on January 20. The artist must not be over 25 years to participate in the competition, according to the official website of ‘The Hyphen’. (https://thehyphen.in/kriti/)

