Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Karnataka Woman Gulps Down Six Idlis in One Minute, Wins Competition

A woman from Hullahalli in Karnataka has managed to win an idli eating competition by eating approximately six idlis in one minute.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 7:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Woman Gulps Down Six Idlis in One Minute, Wins Competition
Image: ANI

How many idlis can you gulp down in one minute? Three? Four?

Well, this woman from Hullahalli in Karnataka has managed to win an idli eating competition by eating approximately six idlis in one minute, according to reports by ANI.

Sarojamma took part in an idli eating competition on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara in the state on Tuesday, where she managed to secure the first position by consuming the most number of idlis in one minute.

The woman, who is sixty years old, seems quite determined and focused in the idli eating competition, which was held specially for women attending the event. Numerous women can be seen trying their best to gulp as many idlis as possible. They were made to sit at a long table in a pandal, where they were all served idlis and sambar. In the video by ANI, Sarojamma can be seen smiling at the organisers as all the participants stop eating.

Mysuru Dasara is a ten day long festival that commences with the beginning of Navratri and will end with Vijayadashami.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram