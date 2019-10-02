Karnataka Woman Gulps Down Six Idlis in One Minute, Wins Competition

How many idlis can you gulp down in one minute? Three? Four?

Well, this woman from Hullahalli in Karnataka has managed to win an idli eating competition by eating approximately six idlis in one minute, according to reports by ANI.

Sarojamma took part in an idli eating competition on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara in the state on Tuesday, where she managed to secure the first position by consuming the most number of idlis in one minute.

The woman, who is sixty years old, seems quite determined and focused in the idli eating competition, which was held specially for women attending the event. Numerous women can be seen trying their best to gulp as many idlis as possible. They were made to sit at a long table in a pandal, where they were all served idlis and sambar. In the video by ANI, Sarojamma can be seen smiling at the organisers as all the participants stop eating.

Mysuru Dasara is a ten day long festival that commences with the beginning of Navratri and will end with Vijayadashami.

