'Karnataka's Spiderman': Viral Clip of Man Climbing High Fort Wall with No Gear Shocks Twitter

A video of a man climbing a high fort wall without any equipment and protection has left the internet in a state of shock.

An old video of the person, who is popularly known as ‘Karnataka’s Spiderman’, is doing the rounds on social media. The clip has been shared by an IAS officer on the microblogging site Twitter.

The man climbing the wall of Chitradurga Fort is Jyoti Raju. As per various reports, he is a self-taught rock climber and aims to scale the Angel Falls in Venezuela someday. The Angel Falls is among the highest waterfalls in the world at a height of around 980 metres.

In the video clip, one can see Jyoti Raju flawlessly climb the fort wall. Towards the second half of the video, he even does a flip on the wall as he moves upwards. Sounds of clapping can be heard in the background as onlookers encourage him.

Salma Fahim, the official who shared the video, wrote, “Had met 'Karnataka's spiderman' aka Monkey Man at Chitradurga Fort this Jan. He is a self-taught rock climber who climbs without any support or props.”

Till now the video has been viewed more than 10,000 and has been liked by close to 700 users. The video which left Twitter users awestruck garnered a variety of comments.

While most people were amazed by his skills, some were of the opinion that the ‘monkey man’ should get support from the government.

A person said, “Have seen him live climbing the rock here at Chitradurga fort few years back.. Marvelous skills, should get govt support & help!”

Another user wrote, “Very ambitious n down to earth chap…other than Karnataka Adventure body GETHNAA never saw any national sports organisation or authority supporting him.” The internet was, in fact, full of such comments.

