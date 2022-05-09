'Karthik The Finisher': Will DK Play for India in T20 World Cup? Cricket Fans Want to Know

Dinesh Karthik is having one heck of a season with the willow for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The wicketkeeper-batter’s exploits continued on Sunday when the 36-year-old cricketer’s 8-ball stay on the crease yielded as many as 30 runs that was laced with four sixes and a boundary. In fact, Karthik ended his unbeaten innings at a ridiculous strike rate of 375. Touted as the finisher of IPL 2022, Karthik’s heroics with the bat were met with applause but Virat Kohli did him one better. As Karthik returned to the dressing room after his 30 in 8, Kohli bowed down to him for his knock.

And now, cricket fans are eager to see Karthik in the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year.

Back to the action, Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs on Sunday. Chasing 193 posted by RCB, Hyderbad could only muster 125 runs as Wanindu Hasaranga’s five-wicket haul saw SRH crumbling.

The win against SRH and the two crucial points to RCB’s name has put the Faf du Plessis’s camp as the top contender to take the IPL 2022 cup home as the team has accumulated 14 points thus far.

