Kartik Aaryan Bowled Over as Kili Paul Nails Zigzag Moves From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul is back with a bang. The social media star, who perfectly lip syncs some of the popular Bollywood dialogues and songs, made sure to not miss dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release in theaters. The horror-comedy has been directed by Anees Bazmee. A couple of days back, the makers had released the title track which took the internet by storm. Kili also jumped on the bandwagon and of course, he nailed it. Kartik is also quite impressed with his performance. Kili’s video has gone viral, amassing over 1 million views so far.

Introducing him as “Kili Baba," Kartik had shared the social media star’s video via his Instagram account. In the video, Kili is seen doing the Zig Zag step. “Rooh Baba nahi Kili Baba hai…Zig Zag Step reaches East Africa,” Kartik wrote while posting the video. In the clip, Kili is seen grooving to the tunes of the title track with utmost perfection.

The internet is absolutely loving this viral video. The comments section is filled with compliments like “amazing,” “killing it”, “awesome”, “wow” and tons of heart and fire emoticons.

The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2has been crooned by Neeraj Shridhar and hours after its release, it has managed to become a favourite among social media users. Netizens have been sharing videos of themselves grooving to the music and alsoperforming the hook step of the song.

Kili was last in the news when some anonymous people attacked him with knives and sticks. He had shared a video of himself on his Instagram Stories, which showcased him lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injuries on his legs. He is fine now.

