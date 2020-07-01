Kartik Aaryan Hilariously 'Gearing up' for PM Modi's Address to Nation Has Twitter in Splits

Actor Kartik Aaryan is keeping his fans entertained and he doesn't even need to act in the movies to do so.

On Tuesday, the Bollywood actor posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

He uploaded a picture in which his mother could be seen feeding him with a spoon. It seemed like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he was readying himself to watch PM Modi's speech.

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote. His over-the-top antics had Internet in splits.

Gearing up for Modi ji’s Address to the Nation !! pic.twitter.com/sLitdJZK4Q — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

And the banter from Twitterati continued.

Overacting ka is se 150 rupya kato — Sardarism (@Sardarism) June 30, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆😆 oh man — I love Shehnaaz 😘 (@Poonam67186234) June 30, 2020

What's wrong with him itni garmi mein sweatshirt? https://t.co/ZFYCuNGIk1 — Sneha Dutta (@the_snehadutta) June 30, 2020

The actor was soon trending on the microblogging site and had no qualms about it/

Kuchh bhi bolo #KartikAaryan trending dekh ke maza bada aata hai 💃🏻💃🏻 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced in his address to the nation that the government will extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide free ration to 80 crore poor till the end of November.

"Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," Modi said in an address to the nation.

You can catch the address here.