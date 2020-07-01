BUZZ

Kartik Aaryan Hilariously 'Gearing up' for PM Modi's Address to Nation Has Twitter in Splits

Image credits: Kartik Aaryan / Meme tweeted by @SahilRiz.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

  Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan is keeping his fans entertained and he doesn't even need to act in the movies to do so.

On Tuesday, the Bollywood actor posted a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm.

He uploaded a picture in which his mother could be seen feeding him with a spoon. It seemed like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious before doing something important. Kartik's caption hinted that he was readying himself to watch PM Modi's speech.

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik wrote. His over-the-top antics had Internet in splits.

And the banter from Twitterati continued.

The actor was soon trending on the microblogging site and had no qualms about it/

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced in his address to the nation that the government will extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide free ration to 80 crore poor till the end of November.

"Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," Modi said in an address to the nation.

You can catch the address here.

