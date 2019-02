Kartik Aaryan's New Avatar For Upcoming Film is Reminding Twitterati of Their College Days

Me on instagram Me in real life pic.twitter.com/uu7fBb2HYk — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 5, 2019

Just when the Internet was done reviewing R Madhavan's 'transformation' photos from the upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with memes, the netizens have found new inspiration in Kartik Aaryan.Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of 1978 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.The 28-year-old actor unveiled his first look from the upcoming film on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, immediately taking fans to Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi days.Sharing the new look, Aaryan wrote, "Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh"The actor's photo was quickly picked up by meme-makers, who juxtaposed Aaryan's new avatar to the more "fashionable" one - reminding them of their own college days.