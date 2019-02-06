English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Kartik Aaryan's New Avatar For Upcoming Film is Reminding Twitterati of Their College Days
'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of 1978 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Image credits: Kartik Aaryan / Instagram | @haramiparindey / Twitter
Loading...
Just when the Internet was done reviewing R Madhavan's 'transformation' photos from the upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with memes, the netizens have found new inspiration in Kartik Aaryan.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of 1978 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.
The 28-year-old actor unveiled his first look from the upcoming film on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, immediately taking fans to Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi days.
Sharing the new look, Aaryan wrote, "Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh"
The actor's photo was quickly picked up by meme-makers, who juxtaposed Aaryan's new avatar to the more "fashionable" one - reminding them of their own college days.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of 1978 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.
The 28-year-old actor unveiled his first look from the upcoming film on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, immediately taking fans to Shah Rukh Khan's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi days.
Sharing the new look, Aaryan wrote, "Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh"
The actor's photo was quickly picked up by meme-makers, who juxtaposed Aaryan's new avatar to the more "fashionable" one - reminding them of their own college days.
Govt Job vs Private Job#PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/oMn3fMZYT3— شاہد (@thatViratian_) February 5, 2019
1.With roommates.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 5, 2019
2.When parents visit. pic.twitter.com/3XeguQ6Fdz
Me on instagram Me in real life pic.twitter.com/uu7fBb2HYk— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 5, 2019
Engineering 1st year To Engineering Final Year #PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/RTC5MarsL0— Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 5, 2019
Gujju guy before vs after his dad forces him to join family buisness. pic.twitter.com/DIEp4pEQKI— Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) February 5, 2019
Pic1- FB profile picture.— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) February 5, 2019
Pic2- Picture on Driving license . pic.twitter.com/ZrT2wdyCeR
Guy— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 5, 2019
Before and After joining Lovely Professional University / Amity pic.twitter.com/WS7FSWLm9G
Going out with Mom vs Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/YWjp5JdJMw— (@FarziCricketer) February 5, 2019
1. Marwari man living in Bhayandar— Bade Chote (@badechote) February 5, 2019
2. When he shifts to Bandra pic.twitter.com/QLnNoFxGU3
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Volkswagen Connect Review – Making Your Car Smarter and Safer
- This Video of Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Acing Gully Boy Dialogue is Breaking the Internet
- Apple Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Will Leave The Company in April, Amidst iPhone Sales Slowdown
- Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43, Uri Gets Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Kangana Miffed With Contemporaries
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results