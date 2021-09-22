CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kartik Tyagi Or Neeraj Chopra? IPL Fans 'Hail' Olympic Champ in RR's Thrilling Victory

Rajasthan Royals' Kartik Tyagi depicted as Neeraj Chopra after he stunned Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. (Tweeted by @keshavsince2002.)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 champion Neeraj Chopra was 'spotted' at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday where Rajasthan Royals stunned Punjab Kings by two runs in a last-over thriller.

Neeraj Chopra’s brilliance brought home India’s first-ever gold medal in track and field events at Tokyo Olympics 2020 but now he is extending his prowess to IPL 2021. Or that’s what the IPL fans think. If you are late to the party, Punjab Kings aka PBKS made an exceptional mess of what seemed like a cakewalk of a victory on Tuesday night against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 186, PBKS needed just four runs to win in the final over with eight wickets in hand when an uncapped young pacer Kartik Tyagi held his nerves and took two wickets while allowing just a single to successfully defend what at one stage looked indefensible. PBKS lost the contest by 2 runs.

Mayank Agarwal (67) and skipper KL Rahul (49) built a century stand and laid a perfect foundation but inexplicably lost the plot in the final six deliveries. PBKS finished on 183/4 in 20 overs for their sixth defeat of the season and Tyagi was Internet’s new hero.

This was when Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champ, was “spotted" at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Tyagi or Chopra?

Earlier, KL Rahul was given three lives - on 2, 29 and 31. He capitalised but missed out on a fifty by one run but not before clattering four fours and two sixes during his stay. By the time they finally held on to his catch, PBKS were cruising in the chase.

first published:September 22, 2021, 09:12 IST