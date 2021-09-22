Kartik Tyagi Or Neeraj Chopra? IPL Fans 'Hail' Olympic Champ in RR's Thrilling Victory

Neeraj Chopra’s brilliance brought home India’s first-ever gold medal in track and field events at Tokyo Olympics 2020 but now he is extending his prowess to IPL 2021. Or that’s what the IPL fans think. If you are late to the party, Punjab Kings aka PBKS made an exceptional mess of what seemed like a cakewalk of a victory on Tuesday night against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing 186, PBKS needed just four runs to win in the final over with eight wickets in hand when an uncapped young pacer Kartik Tyagi held his nerves and took two wickets while allowing just a single to successfully defend what at one stage looked indefensible. PBKS lost the contest by 2 runs.

Mayank Agarwal (67) and skipper KL Rahul (49) built a century stand and laid a perfect foundation but inexplicably lost the plot in the final six deliveries. PBKS finished on 183/4 in 20 overs for their sixth defeat of the season and Tyagi was Internet’s new hero.

This was when Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champ, was “spotted" at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Tyagi or Chopra?

Brilliant performance by Neeraj chopra today !! pic.twitter.com/CPd6FLtbQY— Ankush Gupta (@_finisher__) September 21, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks Kartik Tyagi looks like Neeraj Chopra #KartikTyagi #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/BdASbiifz0— Chinmay Pednekar (@chinmaypednekar) September 21, 2021

What an amazing Last over bowled by Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/0LY55wVlvi— Rohitt. ♡ (@rohitt_pal) September 21, 2021

Don't know why but Karti Tyagi's bowling today reminded me of Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw in Olympics.#IPL2021. pic.twitter.com/Y1KCGlvTKU— Jeetan Jagtap (@JagtapJeetan) September 21, 2021

Neeraj Chopra spooted playing IPL pic.twitter.com/ZKSceEf2gd— Keshavᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ (@keshavsince2002) September 21, 2021

Is it kartik tyagi or Neeraj Chopra has finally joined @rajasthanroyals. #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/5wX4mdtysL— Subon Bhowmick (@myselfsubonbk10) September 21, 2021

After the Cred Ads, Neeraj Chopra is now playing for Rajashthan this IPL. pic.twitter.com/LQbCJjnXkW— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) September 21, 2021

Good to see that Neeraj Chopra can do good death bowling too…True Hero#PBKSvRR #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/KDAANrdrpJ— THE VIGILANTE ➐ (@Adi_Raiker) September 21, 2021

Earlier, KL Rahul was given three lives - on 2, 29 and 31. He capitalised but missed out on a fifty by one run but not before clattering four fours and two sixes during his stay. By the time they finally held on to his catch, PBKS were cruising in the chase.

