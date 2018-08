'Karunanidhi Was a Scientist's Scientist': M.S Swaminathan's Tribute to Kalaignar

Dr M #Karunanidhi was a scientists’ scientist. Among his numerous contributions to Tamil Nadu's development are outstanding universities like Anna University as well as the State Biotechnology Council and gender-sensitive institutions like the Women’s Biotechnology Park.

— M S Swaminathan (@msswaminathan) August 8, 2018



#Karunanidhi was also keen to see Tamil Nadu progress from food security to nutrition security. Long before India's #foodsecurity Act was introduced, he launched in the 1990s a ‘#Hunger -free area programme’ in order to fulfil the dream of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar.



— M S Swaminathan (@msswaminathan) August 8, 2018





The former Chief Minister also married #science with Tamil #literature. At the World Tamil conference in 2010, Dr #Karunanidhi announced the setting up of genetic heritage gardens based on Sangam literature in five zones representing kurinji, mullai, neithal, palai and marutham.

— M S Swaminathan (@msswaminathan) August 8, 2018



The aim of the #genetic heritage gardens was to create awareness about the invaluable contributions of Tamil scholars towards achieving #foodsecurity and health security, whereby the unique plants and animal breeds of these five regions could be conserved for future generations.



— M S Swaminathan (@msswaminathan) August 8, 2018





Dr #Karunanidhi had great respect for scientists. In 1989, when I approached him seeking land in Taramani, Chennai for establishing a scientific institution, he said it is he who should be inviting me to establish the institution. @MSSRF was granted the land where it now stands.

— M S Swaminathan (@msswaminathan) August 8, 2018



A great Tamil scholar and an ardent advocate of #science for #SustainableDevelopment , Dr #Karunanidhi stands tall among political leaders who have promoted science for public good.



— M S Swaminathan (@msswaminathan) August 8, 2018



With DMK patriarch Kalaignar Karunanidhi passing away yesterday, a lot of prominent people - from Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi to Rajinkanth have paid their tributes and condolences Now MS Swaminathan, renowned for his leading role in India's Green Revolution, paid his tribute to Kalignar.Swaminathan tweeted that while Kalaignar was popular as a politician and scriptwriter, he was also a "scientist's scientist."He goes on to explain how he was instrumental in the scientific progress in Tamil Nadu.He said that Karunanidhi understood the need for the progress of science and actually helped build MS Swaminathan Research Foundation(MSSRF) which exists as one of the most important organisation for strategizing economic growth that directly targets increased employment of poor women in rural areas.Who knew Karunanidhi had contributed to science in many ways than one?