'Karunanidhi Was a Scientist's Scientist': M.S Swaminathan's Tribute to Kalaignar

Karunanidhi was reputed as a screenwriter and a politician, but his contributions to science also remain commendable.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
With DMK patriarch Kalaignar Karunanidhi passing away yesterday, a lot of prominent people - from Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi to Rajinkanth have paid their tributes and condolences.

Now MS Swaminathan, renowned for his leading role in India's Green Revolution, paid his tribute to Kalignar.

Swaminathan tweeted that while Kalaignar was popular as a politician and scriptwriter, he was also a "scientist's scientist."

He goes on to explain how he was instrumental in the scientific progress in Tamil Nadu.











He said that Karunanidhi understood the need for the progress of science and actually helped build MS Swaminathan Research Foundation(MSSRF) which exists as one of the most important organisation for strategizing economic growth that directly targets increased employment of poor women in rural areas.







Who knew Karunanidhi had contributed to science in many ways than one?

