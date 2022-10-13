Karwa Chauth 2022: Memes Galore on Internet as Desis Await Moon Sighting

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today, October 13, this year. According to Hindu mythology, married women worship Chauth Mata, Lord Shiva and his family on this day. The ritual has drawn criticism from many and has been defended by others over the years. It also figures in many iconic Bollywood films of yesteryears, where it is interpreted as a romantic gesture. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, to Baghban, the Karwa Chauth scenes have set the scene for much dramatic transpiring in the movies. Even now, many Karwa Chauth scenes from TV soaps have been going viral.

This year like every other, the Karwa Chauth jokes have arrived on the internet. Over the years, it has become a moment in pop culture, and hence memes abound.

For the celebrations, women break their Karwa Chauth fast only after seeing the Moon and offering bhog. The strict fast, usually without a drop of water or food, begins before sunrise and is broken in the evening. Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi because Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which the ‘water offering’ is made to the Moon. The Karwa is significant for the Karwa Chauth festival.

Women, who observe the fast for the longevity of their husbands’ lives, end the fast after the sighting of the moon. To break the fast, women look at the moon followed by their husbands’ face through a sieve. After the end of all the rituals, the husbands feed their wives their first morsel.

