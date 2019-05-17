Kasargod Under-19 Cricket Team Does Aryabhatta Proud, Gets Bowled Out at Zero

If sitting through a lengthy match of cricket bores you to death, this is definitely the match for you.A cricket match between the under-19 girls’ team of Kasaragod and Wayanad at Preinthalmanna Cricket stadium in Malappuram district on Wednesday came to a shocking end when the entire team of Kasaragod got bowled out at four runs, Times of India reported.What made it an even more unique victory in cricketing history was the fact that the dismissal of all ten batters from the Kasaragod team was almost identical.The Kasaragod batters, including the one who was not out, failed to open their account.Kasargod won the toss and skipper S Akshatha opted to bat. But as soon as the openers took to the pitch, the wickets started to drop one after the other. The wickets came in the third over with the fall of openers K Veekshitha and S Chaitra.However, they did manage to put four runs on the board, courtesy four extras conceded by Wayanad.The Wayanad openers reached the target of five runs in just one over as they got a 10-wicket win over rivals Kasaragod.Now, that was short and sweet (at least for the Wayanad team).