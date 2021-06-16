Kashmir Administrative Officer Becomes Mentor to Kids Through Online Classes on Social Media

Gulmarg: Aijaz Ahmed Malik, a 2015 batch Kashmir Administrative Officer, had met with a road accident and got a serious injury on his left arm which left him psychologically devastated. But he never lost hope and got back his belief in life by practising physical exercise.

After getting his physical fitness back to normal he planned to serve society by counselling children to not only have better physical fitness but also have better moral values. Aijaz along with his wife Summaiya Kazim has started a social media platform named ‘Learn Easily with Aijaz’.

They made videos with inspirational speeches and posted them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The videos targeted towards children had messages on topics such as career counselling, physical fitness and moral values. Aaijaz and Sumaiya focussed on the message to educate children and to keep them away from bad habits.

They also started visiting schools in different areas of Kashmir to have counselling sessions with the students. These efforts by the couple made them an instant hit. As the schools of the state lack the practice of career counselling, Aijaz and Sumaiya are trying to fill the gap.

Aijaz Hussain Malik 2015 KAS graduate is now deputed as state tax officer enforcement wing in Kupwada. His wife Sumaiya Kazim is a research scholar at Kashmir University.

The couple is getting all the praise for their effort.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here