Kashmir Daily Sends Face Masks with Newspapers to Readers Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Kashmir, An Urdu daily in Valley surprised its readers on Tuesday with complimentary face masks with each copy. The newspaper also had a message above the mask which read 'mask ka istemal zaroori hai (using a mask is important).

The newspaper, Daily Roshni, hired additional people to pack the masks and dispatch them with the newspapers. “We had to hire more employees to pack these masks and make sure the copies get ready. To ensure things are finished on time, we sent the publishing copy three hours prior to the press,” Zahoor Ahmad Shora, Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper was quoted as saying by Freepress Kashmir.

The idea of sending masks with each copy of the newspaper was initiated by Jehad Shora who said that masks are the only way to control the spread of the coronavirus infections. "Keeping that in mind we thought to use creativity and give a little good to the society," he told Freepress Kashmir.

Kashmir Valley has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, compelling the authorities to reimpose the lockdown norms from July 12. The lockdown was reimposed a week after parks and garden were thrown open to the locals.

Total number of cases in the union territory has gone upto 14,650, while 259 people have succumbed to the infection.