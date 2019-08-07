‘Kashmir Hamara Hai’: Bollywood Filmmakers Rush to Grab Film Titles on Article 370

Within days of the Centre scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by revoking Article 370, Bollywood filmmakers are racing to claim film titles on the decision.

The Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution, moved by the Narendara Modi-led BJP government, abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Quoting a source, The Quint reports that following the announcement, 20 to 30 producers have approached the Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMPPA) register the titles ‘Article 370’ and ‘Article 35A.’

Other titles being eyed by the producers include ‘Kashmir Humara Hai’ and the literal translation of Article 370 and 35A in Hindi - Dhara 370 and Dhara 35A, according to The Quint.

The IMPPA is yet to approve the applications and a decision in this regard will be made shortly.

Earlier this year, as India and Pakistan were on the brink of war following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that left over 40 CRPF personnel dead and several wounded, several Bollywood producers had rushed to register titles like 'Abhinandan', 'Balakot' and 'Pulwama.'

Other film titles applied for IMPPA registration included ‘The Air Strike Of Pulwama’, ‘The Air Strike’, ‘India Strikes Back’, ‘14th Feb 2019 Pulwama Attack’, ‘Surgical Strike 2.0’, ‘Surgical Strike 2.0 Code Pulwama’, ‘Zero Mercy Pulwama’, ‘Indian Strikes Code Pulwama’ and ‘Josh Is High’

According to a Huffington Post report, to register the titles, representatives of at least five different production companies had rushed to the Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMMPA) in Andheri on February 26, the day India conducted retaliatory air strikes on Pakistan following the Pulwama attack.

This was confirmed by an IMMPA representative who said there had been an overwhelming number of applications related to the Pulwama attacks and the Balakot strikes by India.

A source quoted in the report had told Huffington Post that producers had “fought to register titles like Balakot, Surgical Strikes 2.0, and Pulwama Attacks.”

“After a point, they started discussing amongst themselves, suggesting variations of the same title,” the person had been quoted as saying. “It was quite a sight.”

The reported attributed the enthusiasm of Bollywood producers for such titles to the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

