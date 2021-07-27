Kashmir Musician Playing Rabab Is Winning Internet With Fusion Tunes

A 21-year-old boy from Bemina region in Srinagar has become an online star with his melodious tunes that he plays on a rabab (or rubab). Adnan’s instrumental music video ‘Tumhe Dillagi’ has received 50 lakh views across the internet and 15 lakh views on YouTube. The piece is an instrumental version of Sufi giant Nusrat Fateh Khan Ali’s song of the same name.

Adnan Manzoor, an engineering student from University of Kashmir, picked up the instrument at the age of 15 and started learning from a well-known musician, Irfan Bilal. Since then, Adnan has mastered rabab in such a way that he now blends western and folk music seamlessly. Adnan says “Today, people have forgotten traditional musical instruments. My goal is to revive those instruments and attract the younger generation to them." In order to so, he is teaching youngsters all over the world how to play the stringed instrument. “Anyone who wishes to learn how to play the rabab can contact me anytime," says the youngster.

Adnan has taken part in many live music concerts and events all over the country. He has also worked with Bollywood music director Himesh Reshammiya. He is presently working on a new project with Zee music industry.

The musician adds: “My ultimate dream is to perform live in front of an international audience." Rabab is a traditional musical instrument originating from Afghanistan. It was widely used by the Sofi musicians across the Kashmir valley for many decades but due to the arrival of new musical instruments, it is losing its sheen.

Adnan’s YouTube channel:

www.youtube.com/channel/UCPwbr2it9gsZc8ERZyXQ7NA

Tumhe Dillagi: https://youtu.be/o6Bur2v-iLo

