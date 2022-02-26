Kashmiri Artisan Weaves His 'Idol' Salman Khan's Portrait on Silk Wall Hanging

A 50-year-old carpet weaver from Srinagar city’s Fateh Kadal area has made a silk wall hanging carpet of his idol and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and wants to present his artwork to “Bhaijaan”. Mohammad Hussain took six months to make the 900mm x 750mm artwork, which comprises 576 knots per square inch, in pure silk and carries the actor’s portrait on both sides. “Since there was not much work during the lockdown, I thought of paying my tributes to Bhaijaan. With my savings, I created this piece of work and I want to gift it to him,” Hussain told PTI. Asked about the cost incurred in making the wall hanging, Hussain said one cannot put a price to such things. “I made this out of love for him. It cannot be measured in money,” he said.

Poor #Kashmiri artisan weaves superstar Salman Khan portrait on carpet! Spends years of savings and months of hard work to weave the precious carpet.Aspires to gift it to Bollywood Bhaijan.Will @BeingSalmanKhan realize dream of this #Kashmir fan? pic.twitter.com/w0w8pLcNWb— Mehraj Mir (@MehrajMir_) February 22, 2022

Hussain said he used 10 natural dyes just to make the silk yarn for the hair strands. “It commands a lot of time….from the perfect combination of dyes in order to get the right tone and shade to getting the design right at the end of the weaving process.” “This piece has 576 knots per square inch which gives the clarity of the design,” Hussain explained.

He wants to gift this wall hanging carpet to the actor and hopes that the Bollywood star accepts it.

Another waver from Telangana has made a saree that can fit inside a matchbox, and no, its compressibility does not come at the cost of wearability. The 5.5 metre long garment is in news after Nalla Vijay of Rajanna Sircilla district displayed it before Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, P Sabitha Indrareddy, V Srinivas Goud and Errabelli Dayakar Rao. This saree made from pure silk was presented to former American President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle too when they came to India in 2015. Talking to News18, Vijay said: “My father Nalla Parandhamulu started weaving the Matchbox Saree while trying to find a way to keep the wolf out of the door. He had presented one to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Weaving this saree is a time-consuming and labour-intensive process. It takes 15-20 days to weave it on the handloom. We do not use any kind of chemical to make the garment and it is 100 percent natural. We get the pure silk from Jangaon district and use only vegetable dyes to impart colour."

(With PTI Inputs)

