Kashmiri Bride Defies Stereotypes, Drives Groom to Her in-laws' House After Wedding

A woman on August 22 in north Kashmir’s Baramulla seized the wheel and drove her groom home on the wedding day, breaking convention and garnering the pair praises. Sana Shabnum, who married Sheikh Aamir of Delina in Baramulla district on August 22, has taken the Internet by storm when a video of her bringing the groom to her in-laws’ home in a Mahindra Thar went viral. The video was uploaded on Twitter by Ahmed Ali Fayyaz with the description, “A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws."

For a bride, the wedding day has generally been associated with the grief of saying goodbye to relatives. However, the occasion called for Sana to deviate from the usual tradition!

The gorgeous bride can be seen dolled up in traditional clothing in the video. The groom seems to enjoy supporting her effort as well.

Following the video, one Twitter user replied to the post saying that the traditions are slowly changing. And the confidence of the bride was overwhelming for him.

Aamir, the groom, who is an advocate by profession and an Indian National Congress leader from Baramulla, told Greater Kashmir that he wanted to do something unique to make her feel special on the most important day of their lives.

He went on to say that he wanted to shatter the age-old image of Kashmiri marriages in which someone from the groom’s family always drives the automobile. Everyone appeared to be taken aback. People were shocked and perplexed, but mostly they were supportive, according to Aamir.

A similar video circulated on social media a few months ago, in which a bride was spotted sitting on the driver’s seat.

Sneha Singhi and Saugat Upadhaya’s video from Kolkata quickly went popular on Instagram, capturing the attention of netizens. Later her interview was published on BRUT India’s page.

