Kashmiri Businessman Puts Kidney on Sale to Repay Loan as One Lockdown after Another Slumps Work

A 28-year-old car dealer from south Kashmir's Qazigund has given an advertisement in a newspaper to put one of his kidney on sale to repay his debt of around Rs 91 lakh.

"Kidney for sale" reads the ad given in Kashmir-based Kashmir Reader newspaper. The car dealer has been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Khan, resident of Nussu village in Qazigund of Kulgam district.

“I want to sell my kidney because I have lost everything in business but I am still indebted to pay 90 lakh rupees. I request anyone in need of a kidney to contact me,” Khan further said in the ad, despite being aware that selling kidney is illegal.

Khan is a car dealer and also and a government-registered contractor. However, the two consecutive lockdowns since August 2019 rendered a blow to hi business as well as savings. The first lockdown was imposed across the Valley in 2019 when the Centre scrapped J&K's special status under Article 370. The lockdown went on for months, before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic necessitated another lockdown across the country in March this year.

Local businesses have been impacted in the two lockdowns in Kashmir.

Khan was married last year and is now compelled to sell his kidney to pay back the debts.

“I have lost everything and have no money left to pay off the debts. I request anyone in need of a kidney to contact me,” he says in the ad.

Khan is the sole bread winner for the family of six that includes his parents, wife, one brother and a sister. “I have a liability of Rs 91 lakh. I owe Rs 61 lakh to the bank and Rs 30 lakh to people (creditors)," he was quoted as saying.

He now stays inside his home as he cannot face the people from whom he borrowed money, while his brother works as a labourer to make the ends meet.

Khan says that he has informed his family members and has convinced them too as he plans to sell his kidney to clear the debts.

He says he received calls from a few "prospective buyers" for his kidney. "One of the callers offered Rs 20 lakh and another Rs 25 lakh. I will be holding further discussions with the parties to get the best offer,” he was quoted as saying.