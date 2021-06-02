Kashmiri Girl’s ‘Adorable Complaint’ to PM Modi About Homework Stirs Policy Changes

A viral video of a 6-year-old little girl from Kashmir addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complaining to him about the pressure of online classes has gone viral on social media. With the Covid-19 lockdown forcing schools in the valley shut, many students have been receiving online classes to pursue their schooling. However, 6-year-old Mahiruh had a set of complaints regarding the stress of online classes on children her age. The viral video caught the attention of authorities in Kashmir and the valley’s school education department has been given 48 hours to formulate new rules for online classes for little children.

In the video, little Mahiruh starts by first wising the Prime Minister and then going on to outline her day. She says that she wakes up and then from 10 am till 2 pm she is constantly busy with online classes. She gets classes in English, Urdu, Maths, EVS and finally Computer. She went on to ask why kids her age were being given so much schoolwork. “This much work should be given to older kids. Not six-year-olds like me," she said in her appeal.

As the video went viral, it was shared by many on Twitter including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha who wrote that he had taken action about the same.

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

Calling it a “very adorable complaint", Sinha wrote, “Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids". He also added that “childhood innocence is a gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss".

The video was widely shared on Twitter with users hailing the little girl’s wisdom as greater than that of many adults. Others thanked the LG for taking note of the girl’s video and directing requisite changes.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Mahiruh currently studies in class one and is the daughter of Irrfan Ahmed Bhatt, who works as a construction company manager in Srinagar, and mother Rukshar who is a home maker.

