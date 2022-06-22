Kashmiri Math Teacher Builds Solar Car in His Backyard After 11 Years of Toil

In what can be described as one of the most amazing DIY (Do-it-yourself) projects, a man from the valley of Kashmir has made a solar-powered car in his backyard. Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, spent 11 years building the car of his dreams. A mathematics teacher by profession, Ahmed was always a car buff. He loved studying cars and the ways manufacturers built these machines. During his youth, he studied luxurious cars. One car that inspired him, in particular, was the DeLorean, the car that became the talk of the town after the release of the movie Back To The Future.

The inspiration is clearly reflected in the car that Ahmed has built. Take a look:

Valleys first Solar car A Kashmiri mathematician teacher Bilal Ahmed innovated a solar car pic.twitter.com/F6BAx2JVFN — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) June 20, 2022

Bilal Ahmed, a maths teacher from Srinagar, has developed a solar car. Bilal has been working on this project for last 11 years pic.twitter.com/Co0eq9X44h — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) June 20, 2022

Talking about his motivation for making a solar-powered car, Ahmed said, “Cars like Mercedes, Ferrari, BMW are just a dream for common people. Only a few people are able to afford it while it remains a dream for others to drive such cars and roam in them. I thought of something to give a luxurious feel to the people as well,” reported Rising Kashmir.

Keeping in mind the rising fuel prices, he decided that he would make a solar-powered vehicle. As a result, he sourced the solar panels from a manufacturer in Chennai and chose panels that could churn out enough power in low light as well. “In Kashmir, most of the time, the weather is gloomy. I used solar panels which can give higher efficiency in low sunlight days,” he said.

The gullwing doors are also equipped with solar panels. Hitting two birds with one stone, Ahmed not only made his car stylish but also used the doors to contribute to running the car. Ahmed has equipped the car with regenerative braking as well.

Social media went abuzz as soon as Ahmed’s creation surfaced on it. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, too, got a whiff of the solar-powered car. Tweeting the images, he wrote, “Solar car with DeLorean Back To The Future style doors. Certainly, looks the part.

Another user called it “Desi DeLorean.”

