Kashmiris are Informing Relatives About Cancelled Weddings Through Newspaper Ads

"Due to prevailing situation in the valley the marriage ceremony of my son & daughter which was scheduled on 17th and 18th of August 2019 is cancelled. However Nikah ceremony will be held with simplicity. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

The page 3 of Greater Kashmir, a daily printed and published from Srinagar, is filled with these messages. Through the newspaper's ad spaces, family members and relatives of would-be couples informed the invited guests of the upcoming wedding festivities in Jammu & Kashmir that it has been called off following the recent development.

Exactly a week ago, on August 5, India's Home Minister Amit Shah scrapped Article 370 - which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A, that allowed permanent residents of J&K exclusive rights over land and jobs, was also diluted.

The move turned the state of J&K into a Union Territory. Shah, in his parliament address, also announced the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two halves - Jammu and Kashmir, which would have a legislature, and Ladakh, without a legislature.

The announcement was followed with a deafening silence in the Valley. With no access to the Internet, phone numbers unreachable, and a strict curfew in place, the locals have lost all connection to the outside world.

While students, living away from families, are joining hands with fellow Kashmiris in Delhi to "celebrate" Eid, the locals in J&K have resorted to desperate means to contact their relatives about the cancelled invites to weddings - all through a local newspaper.

A photo of Greater Kashmir shared by journalist Baba Umar shows just that with the Page 3 almost entirely filled up with advertisements of "Invitation Cancelled" cries to families.

Unfortunately, we couldn't access the digital copy of the same on Greater Kashmir as the last updated article on the website dates back to August 5, the same day as the revocation of Article 370.

