Kate Bush Chaotically Pouring Steaming Tea is One of the Stranger Things You'll See

The latest season of Netflix series Stranger Things has revived British singer Kate Bush’s 80s blockbuster Running Up That Hill (A deal with God) up to the No. 1 spot on iTunes chart. But that is not the only thing that has resurfaced on the Internet about Bush. Fans are now sharing and reacting to rather bizarre footage of the singer where she can be seen pouring tea in cups.

The video has been termed as pure chaos by netizens. In the video, the singer enters a kitchen and pours boiling water into her teapot before pouring the tea into the cups on the sink. She carelessly pours the tea into the cups until they overflow. Another thing that might irk some tea connoisseurs is that Bush likes to add milk first.

As Gen Z continues to stream Bush’s 1985 single, this new video seems to have attracted some mixed reactions. A user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Any new Kate Bush fans must see this very important video of her pouring tea.” In the following tweet, they added, “The mind that wrote All The Love, makes tea like this. Makes you think.”

the mind that wrote all the love makes tea like this… makes you think — ada #ISit (@enayessa) May 29, 2022

Reacting to Bush’s tea-pouring skills one user warned, “Erm interesting tea pouring method. Don't let her near the bottle of rum.” Some users wondered whether Bush was under the influence of some drugs and commented, “High as a Kite.”

High as a Kite. — Jeff the Peff (@Hahahanowait) May 30, 2022

She really was wuthering, pouring that cup of tea — Aldo P (@AldoPee69) May 30, 2022

erm interesting tea pouring method.. don't let her near the bottle of rum.. — K3 (@k3books) May 31, 2022

I’ve loved her since I was a teenager and I’m 57, I don’t know how to process this. — Alison Lewis 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@AlisonLew) June 1, 2022

However, another fan of the singer tweeted, “I would happily live in this 17-second-time loop for an eternity.” A veteran fan of Bush replied, “It’s lived in my head since I first saw it 25 years ago.”

It’s lived in my head since I first saw it 25 years ago. — Paulie The Fabulous (@PaulGib81060735) May 27, 2022

Bush’s song plays a pivotal background score in Stranger Things season four for Max, played by Sadie Sink. The song first appeared in the premiere episode and reappeared in the fourth episode where Max runs away from Vecna in a dramatic fashion while the sky turns red. The song has been appreciated by Gen Z viewers of the show who are being introduced to the 80s classic for the first time.

