'Kate Moss?' Amber Heard Slammed After Calling Johnny Depp's Witnesses 'Randos'

Amber Heard has finally spoken out on the highly-publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp. In an interview with NBC, Heard said that her trial was not fair. Even if someone was convinced that she was deserving of all the vitriol pointed against her, she said, one still could not say that what went down on social media was fair. She also spoke about how Johnny Depp is a “beloved character” and a “fantastic actor”. Speaking on the jury’s verdict, Heard said that she did not blame them because they had heard three weeks’ worth of “relentless” testimony from “paid employees” and from “randos” towards the end.

Social media, as usual, did not take kindly to Heard’s usage of “randos” and brought up Kate Moss, who was one of the witnesses who testified for Depp. Two of the witnesses, Morgan Night and Morgan Tremaine changed their Twitter usernames to Rando #1 and Rando #2 (Tremaine has changed it back since).

not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/4CJK6ZJJdD — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) June 13, 2022

Randos Unite! I nominate Kate Moss "Queen of the Randos" pic.twitter.com/MJqTi1SyXE — Rando #1 (@devilsnight) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard: “Johnny’s later witnesses were what I like to call ‘rando’s”

Kate Moss is a rando? #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsALiar #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/LgV0Xt5tPB — Celina (@celina_ena) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard: ‘ i heard that JD pushed Kate Moss down the stairs’ Kate Moss: ‘That never happened’ Amber Heard: ‘what’s with all these randos? Why’d she testify? ‍♀️’ — frank drebin (@danblock4) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard calling witnesses including Kate Moss randos is the funniest and most offensive shit i saw today. You are not helping yourself here. pic.twitter.com/6HYCV1AfHB — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard referring to Kate Moss a Rando is perhaps one of the greatest shows of her delusion. Kate Moss. pic.twitter.com/5gE5v3lqm3 — ‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) June 13, 2022

The funniest thing about Amber Heard calling witnesses who testified against her “randos” is that their testimony probably did the most damage to her case because they were completely unbiased. Oh, and one of them was Kate Moss. #johnnydeppvsamberheard pic.twitter.com/Q5bhQ1UbZr — Dee (@tasteofsanity) June 13, 2022

I left out Kate Moss. I don't know if #AmberHeard meant Moss, as well. Could Kate Moss, legendary super model, be considered a "rando"? https://t.co/Ncc1PzGhLH — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) June 13, 2022

Kate Moss had said in her testimony, when asked, that Depp had not pushed her down any stairs as had been indicated by Heard earlier.

