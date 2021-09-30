Kate Moss' Daughter Spotted With Insulin Pump on Ramp, Netizens Call it 'Groundbreaking'

British fashion icon Kate Moss recently walked the ramp at a fashion event organised jointly by Italian designers Fendi and Versace where she was joined by her daughter Lila Grace. And even as the supermodel drew in praises for her appearance, 19-year-old Lila turned heads but for a very heartwarming reason. The teenager took to the ramp in a gold and white swimsuit under a gold and pink hued jacket but what drew the attention of the audience was an insulin pump she wore on her thigh.

The budding model had told the media last year that she suffers from Type 1 diabetes. “I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,” she was quoted by The Kit.

Lila also shared images from her ramp walk on her social media handle and was praised by many people for not hiding her insulin pump.

Several commented on the post thanking her for being an inspiration for others suffering from diabetes. “Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes," said one.

Another commented, “Thank you so much for all diabetics girls and women."

“I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics," wrote another.

“As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better," wrote another person.

Type 1 diabetes is usually caused in people who cannot produce enough insulin for their body, that in turn controls the blood glucose. In such people, the levels of glucose can become too high. Those suffering from the condition seek treatment to maintain normal blood sugar levels done through regular monitoring of the glucose level, insulin therapy, diet and exercise.

Insulin injections or pumps have to be worn that provide them the required insulin levels for their body.

