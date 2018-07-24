English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Katekar, the Loyal Cop of 'Sacred Games', Has Become a Meme. But He's Loving it!
Everyone loves Katekar.
Image credits: Netflix / Sacred Games Unofficial (Facebook)
Remember the loyal hawaldar of India's first Netflix original -- Sacred Games? Of course, you do. He's become an Internet rage now.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the critically successful show based on Vikram Chandra's book of the same name, has been all over our social media timelines for the past few days.
Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in the lead, it is a supporting character that stood out in the eight-episode series. Constable Katekar, played by Marathi theatre and film actor Jitendra Joshi, has won everyone's hearts.
A flawed yet very human character played by Joshi made him an instant favourite amongst the critics. His unparalleled loyalty to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan) that often gets him in trouble with his wife and his simple outlook towards life have made the binge-watchers root for him.
A scene at the beach with Sartaj perfectly sums up the impact he has had on the series' viewers.
Sartaj: Yeh roz-roz beach saaf karo to saaf ho jaayega?
Katekar: Lekin hona toh chahiye na sahab.
Sartaj: Yeh kachra kahan se aata hai? Aaj saaf karo, toh samundar hazar kilo kachra wapas daal deta hai. Hum roz crime pakadte hain. Raat ko ghar jaate hain. Subah wahi crime phir chalu.
Katekar: Lekin aaj toh saaf haina sahab? Hai ki nahi? Haina? Woh kya hai idhar baith ke, hawa khaane ko, picnic manane ko, maza karne ko, ek family ko chatayi bithane ka jagah hai. Ab sab mast hai. Bahot hai. Kal ka kal dekhenge.
Now, good people on the Internet are busy making memes and Katekar is enjoying all the love he's been getting. In fact, Joshi (@jitendrajoshi27), a regular on Twitter is sharing all the memes on the microblogging site.
Here are some on his Twitter timeline (and some from the meme pages):
"Dad, why is my sister's name Katekar?"
"Because your mother loves Katekar."
"Thanks, dad."
"No problem, Katekar." pic.twitter.com/08pNvY1LbW
— Nikhil (@niquotein) July 19, 2018
#sacredgames @varungrover @jitendrajoshi27 pic.twitter.com/dPGEeSQ1H7
— MAYANK SHARMA (@mayyyyank__) July 21, 2018
ded pic.twitter.com/Am0Y7QFxUI
— pathikrit (@BucketheadCase) July 13, 2018
@jitendrajoshi27 you're a meme now. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/DWFS5aKnXs
— Tanmay Gajanan (@imtanmaygajanan) July 17, 2018
Favorite scene from #SacredGames when Katekar finally gets to see Zoya Mirza live & his family looks at him grinning in the purest and most beautiful way possible. 😭 pic.twitter.com/A1LtWy05NO
— Charansh (@charansh) July 11, 2018
@jitendrajoshi27 Katekar Bhau ♥️♥️♥️♥️
What an amazing character and some insane acting by Jitendra Joshi! #SacredGames #Netflix #AnuragKashyap #Katekar pic.twitter.com/wS3XB7ykMd
— Harsh Nandedkar (@HCBNN) July 13, 2018
Katekar when Sartaj calls pic.twitter.com/tLDKNCmSOG
— Krish Jain (@KrishJain15) July 16, 2018
