Katharine, the Great White Shark Who Had Gone Off Radar for a Year, Re-emerges

Some animals are more popular than humans, and Katharine the shark is one of them. The ocean hunter has kept her trackers in a frenzy for more than a year with dead silence. However, in a new surprise, the great white shark has managed to show off her presence with a few signals.

While the signals have confirmed that Katharine is alive and swimming perfectly across the ocean, the researchers are yet to track down her exact location.

In a Facebook post shared 10 days ago, the Ocearch – an organization to track and find out more about the depths of oceans – announced that it has received signals from Katherine.

Her reappearance comes as a surprise as the 14ft-long shark has been on a run for almost a year. For the unversed, Katharine was named after the songwriter Katharine Lee Bates. Her huge fan following includes a Twitter page dedicated solely to the shark.

The shark was first tagged in 2013 off the coast of Cape Cod, while she weighed 2,300 pounds.

Talking about the recent signals, Chris Fischer, Ocearch’s founder, told the Miami Herald, “She’ll be bigger, significantly bigger and in particular, she’s much, much girthier. She’s probably a very robust, mature female white shark in her productive prime”.

The last ping from her came on May 12, 2019, indicating her presence some 150 miles off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina. It was after a year when Katherine decided to show up at the end of March 2020.

Meanwhile, her Twitter followers are happy about the reappearance, assuring that the great white shark must be busy practicing social distancing all the while.