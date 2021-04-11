Katrina Kaif Has Found a New Fan in WWE Star CJ Perry Who Now Wants to Take up Bollywood Offers

Going by the ups and downs that actor Katrina Kaif has witnessed in over 15 years she has spent in Bollywood, she’s quite clearly emerged as the proverbial fighter in the ring who is always waiting to surprise everyone with her knockout punches. Katrina, who continues to bag big-budget films and enjoys a huge fan base both nationally and globally, has now found an admirer in WWE superstar Lana, also popular by the name CJ Perry.

In an exclusive interaction with News18’s Showsha, CJ ‘Lana Perry’ reacted to a question that a fan had asked on Quora. On being asked who is more attractive among WWE superstar Lana and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, Lana instantly replied, “I’d say Katrina Kaif is prettier than Lana. She is very stunning and the most popular person right now.”

Lana kicked off her career in WWE back in 2014. She may have begun the journey with the least wrestling understanding, but with her intense passion and interest in learning the wrestling techniques, she’s been successful in leaving an indelible impact on her fans.

Lana, who credits her success as a performer/actor to wrestling is also keen on taking up Bollywood offers. “Indian showbiz industry is so huge and I’d absolutely love to come there. It’s a dream to be a part of an Indian film. I can never forget when the premiere of a Bollywood film which had happened in Los Angeles. I attended it. There were thousands of people present. I was completely blown away by that. This was my first encounter with Bollywood and Indian culture. This incident happened before I started WWE. I was blown away because we weren’t exposed to such an experience in the US before. I hadn’t been exposed to such an experience. I was so fascinated. I’d love to come to India, understand the business in Bollywood. Someone will might just put me into their film. ‘I’d certainly visit India when the current world situation dies down.”

Do watch the entire interview to know how effortlessly she mouthed popular Bollywood dialogues ‘Yeh Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ from ‘Damini’ and ‘Mai Apni Favourite Hoon’ from ‘Jab We Met’ and recalls the most unexpected things that have happened to her in the ring.

