Viral Tweet Slam Trolls for Saying Katrina Kaif Had Better 'Options' than Vicky Kaushal

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been a much talked about celebrity event of recent times. The Bollywood couple got married in the 700-year-old Fort Barwara that has been converted into a heritage hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur area. The details regarding the wedding were kept heavily guarded before the big day but that didn’t stop social media discussions on everything regarding the same. But what also has now emerged among a certain section in the social media is the discourse of how Katrina Kaif could have ‘better options’ than Vicky Kaushal. This wildly problematic narrative says how Kaushal being ‘less successful’ than Kaif makes him not a good match for the latter.

A twitter user who goes by the handle @ambivertdebb took to the microblogging platform to slam some of these trolls.

She wrote, “People calling Vicky Kaushal less successful compare to his wife Katrina. So according to them, Katrina had better “options". But is Anyone have any problem with Rajkumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor being more popular than their wives? NO. Typical Patriarchal mindset."

People calling Vicky Kaushal less successful compare to his wife Katrina. So according to them, Katrina had better "options". But is Anyone have any problem with Rajkumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor being more popular than their wives? NO. Typical Patriarchal mindset.— . (@ambivertdebb) December 10, 2021

The tweet was liked and commented upon by many users who agreed with the sentiment. Many replied as to how this narrative is the result of a deep-rooted patriarchal mindset.

Popular doesn’t mean talented? Sorry but Vicky is an extremely successful actor and bonus he is completely talented. But above all that he loves Kat.. they are so happy?? Marriage is not about status!!— Sumera Munir Alhumdullilah (@sumeramunir1) December 11, 2021

Katrina was a newcomer when she dated Salman but no one had problem with that . Vicky is a national award winner giving back to back succesful movies with powerful performances. He established himself within a short span of time.— 💫Ritika💫 (@46Ritika) December 10, 2021

Why can’t a girl be more successful and on top of that Vicky started much later than Katrina he is still new in the industry & still has time & room to grow. But what profession has to do with love. They love each other isn’t that enough?— ꧁ ꧂ (@NabilaKhawaja) December 10, 2021

It's completely Katrina and Vicky's decision, they will marry each other or not. They will find someone better or not. But here people are pathetically commenting about Vicky's success ratio. Like Katrina is going to live with "a man" not with "his success ratio"— . (@ambivertdebb) December 10, 2021

It's the other way round emperically. Women rarely marry with someone who has less success/fortune than them. So, when once in a blue moon it happens, people are gonna call it out.— Los Pollos (@spiritofgustavo) December 10, 2021

Vicky is a national award winner & given back to back hits so how is he less successful? If they’re talking about if he’s a “smaller” star or lesser known then it’s something else.. because Katrina is more known. She’s a superstar compared to him.. but that isn’t a bad thing https://t.co/58KLNndbuD — Di. (@messilogically) December 11, 2021

who gives af if he’s “less successful”. she’s not marrying him for money, she has enough of it. she’s marrying for companionship. https://t.co/DDMlSTQXLF— pri (@heyitspenguin_) December 10, 2021

We whole-heartedly agree. In a time and age like this when women are faring so well in work, life and every other aspect, such backdated though process has got no room anywhere. The fact that the couple share a wonderful relationship and turned it into a celebration of their love is what is important.

The couple’s wedding was a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance on December 9.

