Katy Perry Dons Beer Can Bra During Las Vegas Concert, Pours a Drink From it Onstage

Katy Perry has done the unthinkable again. In her opening concert at the Las Vegas residency, she performed in several outrageous outfits, becoming a talking point on social media. A concert residency is a series of concerts performed at a single location. They have been a regular feature of the Las Vegas Strip for decades. During Perry’s show, the one outfit that stood out was a beer can dress. Made of multiple metal can tabs, the highlight was an eccentric bra constructed from crushed beer can. The best part is, you can drink beer from it, too. No, really. Perry poured herself a drink onstage making fans go wild and leaving many in shock. She performed alongside the wildest of props like a gigantic face mask, a toothbrush and a bright orange toilet, among other things, at the Resorts World Theatre.

Videos showed the singer saying that she could “really use a drink right now” before proceeding to pour beer from her bra into a beer mug. She downed the beverage to loud cheers from her fans. She was also seen immersed in a conversation with the face mask while drinking her beer.

The internet launched into a debate over her over the top costumes with many believing that it was an iconic moment ahead of the new year, while others panned it.

Katy Perry is wearing a giant crushed beer can bra and I kind of like this for her— Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) January 1, 2022

The way @katyperry popped a can that was on her top and poured beer into a glass and drank it and said “that’s some good head” LMAOOOO #PLAY pic.twitter.com/OYbFTRFARC— BLAKE 🍄 (@katyTtime) December 30, 2021

I made it to the end of 2021 and my reward is a TV show featuring Katy Perry in a beer can bra?— Tim Burks (@timburks) January 1, 2022

Can understand wannabes doing this shit…but @katyperry ?? Why does one need to emerge from a toilet seat…and pour beer from can bras ..simply disgusting!! #KatyPerry #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/FjkJvQsKMx— Suketa Shetty (@BeingSuketa) December 31, 2021

One user wrote, “Words can’t express how much I hate these photos of Katy Perry lactating beer into a cup.”

words can't express how much i hate these photos of katy perry lactating beer into a cup pic.twitter.com/Dg5dEdXY7O— internet baby (@kirkpate) December 30, 2021

Perry had mentioned on ‘Good Morning America’ that her ‘Play’ residency was all set to be “fun.” Her other outfits included a red bodysuit with fringe bottoms and a mushroom cap, a white dress with giant toilet rolls as props, a pink and white striped dress as well as a shimmery golden and orange gown.

