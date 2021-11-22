'Kaun Hain Ye Log’: Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect Meme to Sum up Fake Quote

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and he always has a way to engage his followers with his thought-provoking commentary to giggle-inducing videos. In his latest Twitter post, the business tycoon has pointed out a falsely attributed quote against him. To sum up the falsely attributed quote, Mahindra has shared a perfect meme on his post. In addition, he also stated that he will be taking legal actions against such misinformation. In the latest post on his verified Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra said, “As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes![sic]." Here is the post:

As a colleague told me: ‘It looks like it’s hunting season on you with miscreants on the internet.’ Another completely fabricated quote falsely attributed to me. I’ll be taking legal action. Meanwhile, I’m going to post the 2 memes to the right, below, whenever I spot more fakes! pic.twitter.com/9DPM5k0Kde— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

However, Mahindra has shared three photos on his tweet, in which one image shows the quote which wrongly attributed to Anand Mahindra, the second image shows Mahindra’s photo with a text that reads, “I NEVER SAID THAT”, the third image features a meme of an actor Arshad Warsi from the Jolly LLB, it features a dialogue, “’Kaun hai ye log? Kaha se aate hai?’ Here are a few reactions to the story:

I like this one too… https://t.co/BlX2tRBWSh— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2021

Hunting season signifies u r very much in demand…but then wrong hunt is a punishable offence…Yes..It’s time to take a serious action ..— TheStoryTeller (@GreenMirchiii) November 21, 2021

You are epic sir!! Do you yourself handle this account or have a digital team handling on your behalf??— Shri Shri (@PRINCEDAROLI1) November 21, 2021

meme wale hai sir 😄😄— monu tripathi (@monu_47) November 21, 2021

We believe you sir. Please take strict and decisive action which should be looked as a milestone.— Rakesh (@Rdx2323) November 21, 2021

Sir, I am in support of you.. Must take legal action against those trying to malign you.— Ved Dubey (@VedDubey2) November 21, 2021

This is really appropriate Sir… emits power 😊👍👇 pic.twitter.com/zEzIvh7OFH— Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) November 21, 2021

@anandmahindra Sir I know you can do this. pic.twitter.com/yxEJO89Nj5— Gaurav Dudhgavli (@gauravkdg) November 21, 2021

It is absolutely immoral and illegal to attribute any quote to anyone which is not authored by himBy the way your memes are nice SirPlz don’t loose social conscience as well as social presence that you usually have.— Kiran Gite (@KiranGite) November 21, 2021

The Twitter post has gathered over 9,881 likes and 722 retweets. In an unrelated story, Anand Mahindra also knows how to support entrepreneurs. In a recent issue when the PTM IPO has plunged 27% in stocks on the day of its market debut surprised many. On that time, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was bombarded with questions as people wanted to know that what went wrong with the $2.5 billion fundraising. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra offered some comforting words to individual IPO investors who have been rattled, in his latest tweet. Mahindra mentioned that he is sure Paytm will find its right level.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.